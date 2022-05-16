Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Regional semifinals set for softball playoffs

Lovelady softball
Lovelady softball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The road to state gets shorter and tougher for the teams still left standing after three rounds on the UIL softball playoffs.

Here are the matchups for East Texas teams in the Regional Semifinals.

4A

Region II

Aubrey vs #2 Bullard - Best of 3 series all at Crandall H.S.

  • Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday, May 20, 5 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. if needed

3A

Region II

Praireland vs #6 Hughes Springs - Best of 3 series all at Winnsboro H.S.

  • Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: following Game 1
  • Game 3: Saturday May 21, 12 p.m. if needed

#10 Grandview vs Mount Vernon - Best of 3 series all at Rockwall Heath

  • Game 1: Wednesday May 18, 6:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 19, 6:30 p.m.
  • Game 3: Friday May 20, 6:30 p.m. if needed

Region III

Lorena vs #1 Diboll - Best of 3 series

  • Game 1: Wednesday May 18, 7 p.m. @ Madisonville
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. - TBA
  • Game 3: Saturday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Madisonville if needed

2A Region III

Kerens vs Groveton - Best of 3 series all at Whitehouse

  • Game 1: Friday May 20, 7:00 pm
  • Game 2: Saturday May 21, 5:00 pm
  • Game 3: 30 min after Game 2 if needed

#6 Como-Pickton vs #5 Lovelady - Best of 3 series all at Tyler Legacy

  • Game 1: Tuesday May 17, 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.
  • Game 3: Friday May 20, 6 p.m. if needed

