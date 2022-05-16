Regional semifinals set for softball playoffs

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The road to state gets shorter and tougher for the teams still left standing after three rounds on the UIL softball playoffs.

Here are the matchups for East Texas teams in the Regional Semifinals.

4A

Region II

Aubrey vs #2 Bullard - Best of 3 series all at Crandall H.S.

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 20, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. if needed

3A

Region II

Praireland vs #6 Hughes Springs - Best of 3 series all at Winnsboro H.S.

Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.

Game 2: following Game 1

Game 3: Saturday May 21, 12 p.m. if needed

#10 Grandview vs Mount Vernon - Best of 3 series all at Rockwall Heath

Game 1: Wednesday May 18, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 19, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Friday May 20, 6:30 p.m. if needed

Region III

Lorena vs #1 Diboll - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday May 18, 7 p.m. @ Madisonville

Game 2: Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. - TBA

Game 3: Saturday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Madisonville if needed

2A Region III

Kerens vs Groveton - Best of 3 series all at Whitehouse

Game 1: Friday May 20, 7:00 pm

Game 2: Saturday May 21, 5:00 pm

Game 3: 30 min after Game 2 if needed

#6 Como-Pickton vs #5 Lovelady - Best of 3 series all at Tyler Legacy

Game 1: Tuesday May 17, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Friday May 20, 6 p.m. if needed

