TxDOT seeking input on future expansion of I-69 corridor in Nacogdoches

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation seeks feedback from the public on a multi-million dollar project on Tuesday.

According to TxDOT, the proposed $115 million project is being designed to meet interstate standards from FM 343 to 1.2 miles north of US 259 in Nacogdoches.

The 2.5-mile project would include:

Reconstructing US 59 main lanes to provide four 12-foot travel lanes, two in each direction, 10-foot wide inside shoulders with concrete barrier and 12-foot outside shoulders.

Constructing northbound and southbound frontage roads with two 12-foot lanes, 4-foot inside shoulders and 10-foot outside shoulders.

Constructing 10-foot shared-use paths along proposed US 59 frontage roads, 6-foot wide with sidewalks along US 259 throughout the project limits.

Reconfiguring the US 59/US 259 interchange to provide new direct connector bridges for northbound US 59 and southbound US 259.

The meeting is Tuesday, May 17, from 5-7 pm in the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.

Virtual attendees will be able to visit the txdot.gov website by noon May 17 to view the online presentation and view the same project materials. Public comments may be submitted at the in-person meeting, online, or by email to Jennifer.Adams@txdot.gov. All comments must be received by June 1. 2022.

The project was allocated in TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Program (UTP) with construction anticipated to start in 2029.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

