Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - Alto ISD parents have been active on social media and in public forums to discuss an alleged increase in violence at the high school campus.

“We have had an increase in fights at the high school this year and it’s certainly not something that our kids normally do, so we are as concerned as the parents are, as far as what we needed to do,” Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said on Monday evening after a school board meeting.

The district held three forums to hear from the parents, something West said is not common.

“To be honest with you, we could have had one parent forum for the district, and that would have been sufficient,” West said. “A lot of people showed up at all three forums, but what we didn’t want to do was overshadow maybe any concerns the elementary parents had with maybe problems at the high school level that didn’t even pertain to their campus.”

To address the concerns, the district has since “instituted a zero-tolerance fighting policy that is much stricter than we’ve had in the past,” West said.

To combat the staffing shortage noticed nationwide and in Alto, the districted adjusted the academic calendar for staff.

“Districts are looking for anything they can do to try and make their district appealing and trying to compete with neighboring school districts,” West said.

Previous calendars had 187 workdays for staff. Now, the staff will have 181 days to appeal to applying teachers.

