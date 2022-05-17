Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.(Kodiak Police Department)
By Tracy Sinclare, Beth Verge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Officials in Alaska confirmed they found the body of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on May 7.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla was found Sunday afternoon in the Pillar Mountain area, a few miles from his home in the city of Kodiak.

Troopers said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Officials said a massive search effort for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Sawyer’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy as the investigation into the boy’s death continues.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction

Latest News

6 Years Strong: Naskila Gaming provides 700 jobs, housing for tribe members
6 Years Strong: Naskila Gaming provides 700 jobs, housing for tribe members
Massive oak tree removed from Longview cemetery
Massive oak tree removed from Longview cemetery
Rusk Peace Officer Memorial
Rusk County Peace Officer Memorial
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation
Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car