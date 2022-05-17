Central High runner signs with Amarillo College cross country
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, Texas (KTRE) - After a successful running career at Central ISD, Alli Shaver is heading off to be a member of the inaugural cross country team at Amarillo College.
Shaver missed out on her senior season at Central due to a leg injury, but she won six cross country district titles with the program dating back to her middle school years.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.