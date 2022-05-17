Hudson baseball preparing for playoff showdown with district rival Carthage

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Last week’s area round playoff series for Hudson against Lake Belton did not start off good with an opening game loss and the ride home did not get much better.

On the trip back to Hudson from Navasota, the team bus broke down. The team arrived back in Hudson after 1 a.m., giving the team just a few hours of sleep before they were set to be back at the school and on a bus heading back to Navasota.

“We thought the bus breaking down might have been the funniest thing in the world,” senior Collin Ross said. “We had nothing to lose from that point and we just came out firing. I think we wanted to be there more than them”

Hudson would sweep the two games Saturday to eliminate the Broncos for the second straight year in the 4A playoffs. Now the Hornets are getting ready for a familiar opponent, the Carthage Bulldogs.

Carthage comes into the game off of a sweep of Giddings in the Area Round. The two 17-4A squads split their regular season games.

“We beat them 3-0 and they beat us 1-0,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said. “In the series we only got three hits but we were able to split. Defense was really good that series but I expect the bats to come out a little better in this series.”

The Hornet players are taking their hitting serious in the cage this week knowing that three hits will not get a series win and a trip to the regional semifinals.

“I really think the hitting will be the most important thing for us,” senior Collin Pitts said. “We need to get more than three hits and get guys into scoring position.”

Game one of the best of three series will be Thursday night at Nacogdoches High School. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

