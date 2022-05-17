Lemon poke cake by Mama Steph (plus how to ‘dress up’ a box cake mix)

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This lemon poke cake is so luscious and flavorful that no one would guess how simple it is to make.

Lemon poke cake by Mama Steph

Ingredients

Cake mix, plus ingredients called for on the box

1 jar of lemon curd

homemade whipped cream, or can of ReddiWhip whipped cream

Zest of one lemon

To make the cake:

1 box of yellow cake mix, plus ingredients to make it. My secret to making box cakes taste more like bakery cakes is easy. Add one more egg than the recipe calls for on the box. Add one teaspoon vanilla extract. Use milk instead of water, and use melted butter instead of oil. Any of these tips can be used, even if you can’t do them all.

Bake the cake according to package directions. Remove from oven and cool slightly. Then, poke holes in the cake (I use the end of a wooden measuring spoon. You could also use skewer, a chop stick, or other object about that size.

Open the jar of lemon curd, and stir it with a teaspoon. If it is spreadable as-is, great! If not, warm in a saucepan over low heat until it is spreadable, but not liquified.

Spread the lemon curd across the surface of the cake, gently pressing down so it soaks down into the holes.

Cover the cake and refrigerate until cooled.

Finally, make whipped cream by pouring 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream into a mixing bowl. Add two tablespoons powdered sugar. Then, whip with an electric hand mixer or stand mixer, gradually increasing to high speed, until the cream is fluffy and whipped.

Spread your beautiful whipped cream over cooled cake. Top with zest of a lemon, and then serve. Enjoy!

