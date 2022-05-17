Lufkin wraps up Spring season with promise heading into 2022 season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers wrapped up their spring season with some Monday Night Football with their annual spring game.

Lufkin headed into the spring season after their fall campaign ended with no playoff berth. That was a first for the program in 23 seasons. The team battled youth, lack of upperclassman depth and injuries.

“Our focus was to get the young kids involved,” head coach Todd Quick said. “Get them where we could evaluate them. We have a few that will be sophomores next year and be part of the best 11. Getting them involved with the older kids is good. Kind of brought the group together and we have had some good work.”

Last year both T.J. Hammond and Elijah Moody saw time under center. There is still no clear cut favorite to be the starter for next year. Coach Quick said there is no quarterback controversy. He sees the two as complimenting each other.

“At that position or any position every snap counts,” Quick said. “They have been focused. They have spent a lot of time in the film room and a lot of extra time on their own. I have been proud of how they have handled the situation. Each one does something a little better than the other and so depending on the situation and their personnel around them will be what decides it.”

Lufkin players will now shift their focus to the 7on7 season with the Pack set to participate in the Tyler DI SQT next month. The team will return to the indoor facility for fall camp on August 8.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.