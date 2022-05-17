Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out warm in the 70s with a light breeze.  Expect a few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s today.  More sunshine and more of a breeze through the middle and end of the week.  South and southwest winds will start gusting to 20 mph and temperatures will warm into the mid 90s each afternoon.  By late Friday, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast and increases this weekend as a cold front arrives.  Expect chances for rain off and on through early next week with cooler temperatures behind the cold front.

