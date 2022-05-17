Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after a fire at a home in Angelina County.

The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Ray Fisher Road. According to Donnie Puckett, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace, the fire broke out at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday.

Puckett said a woman was found deceased inside the home. A man was also taken to the hospital. Puckett said he is in stable condition.

Puckett said from what he has been told, the fire appears accidental at this time, but an autopsy has been ordered on the victim.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
TxDOT seeking input on future expansion of I-69 corridor in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Operation Hug raised enough funds to purchase eleven $50 game cards, for each of the students...
Rusk teacher’s Operation Hugs initiative invests in students’ emotional health
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
Lufkin wraps up Spring season with promise heading into 2022 season