2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Late Tuesday night Lufkin Police say they arrested two “Jaccboyworld” affiliates on multiple felony charges.

D’Corian Haywood, 20, of Lufkin, and Zaccheuas Albro, 20, Diboll, were taken into custody following a traffic stop outside On the Road convenience store on South Chestnut Street around 9 p.m.

According to Lufkin Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth, an ongoing multi-agency investigation led detectives to Haywood’s possible location. Officers staged in the area located Haywood as the passenger in a vehicle.

As officers moved in to take Haywood into custody, another passenger – later identified as Albro – also exited the vehicle. He was also taken into custody while the driver was checked for warrants and released.

Albro was in possession of a pistol at the time of his arrest, leading to a charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. He also had a felony warrant for deadly conduct.

Haywood had seven felony warrants on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle x2, unlawful carry of a weapon in a vehicle while engaging in organized criminal activity, bail jumping and deadly conduct x4.

Haywood and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Pebsworth confirmed.

Pebsworth said a mugshot was not yet available for Zaccheuas Albro.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.