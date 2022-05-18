‘Battle-tested conservative’ Republican discusses campaign for Texas land commissioner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Republican Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham joined East Texas Now to discuss why she is the best candidate for the job of Texas land commissioner.
Buckingham said her experience makes her a “battle-tested conservative” that will serve Texas best in defending Texas oil and gas and “our border against what the left is going to do”.
