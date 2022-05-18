Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Construction worker finds body of missing Texas man in between I-10 concrete barriers

A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in...
A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in between two concrete barriers on I-10 on Tuesday.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in between two concrete barriers on I-10 on Tuesday.

Stanley was reported missing by his family on March 23, 2022. He was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at his residence in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail.

Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the call at around 3:00 p.m. near I-10 and Hamshire Road after the gruesome discovery was made.

It appeared Stanley’s body had “been there for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Judge Justin Chesson responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Police Lights
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

Latest News

WAC-ASun alliance continuing to continue in 2022 football season
Baseball Regional quarterfinal pairings
Lorena shuts out Diboll in opening playoff series matchup
LV HIT AND RUN
Independent investigators search for suspect in Longview hit-and-run
Whitehouse YCC Veteran Memorial
Monument honoring veteran alumnus coming to Whitehouse ISD