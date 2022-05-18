Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident

Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of the city.(Source: Diboll Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of the city.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North 3rd Street, about two blocks east of U.S. Highway 59 South.

According to police, an unidentified man in his 30s was shot several times in the incident and was taken to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Cynthia Zamora Ramos
Cynthia Zamora Ramos(Source: Diboll Police Department)

Cynthia Zamora Ramos was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault - Family Violence, according to a news release. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail.

Additional details on the investigation were not provided.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Biden administration offers third round of free COVID-19 tests
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
TxDOT seeking input on future expansion of I-69 corridor in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland, Sweden apply
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Support for Pack Baseball grows as Lufkin pushes through the playoffs
Support for Pack Baseball grows as Lufkin pushes through the playoffs