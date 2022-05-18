Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas squads battle at Chapel Hill 7on7 SQT this weekend

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - With the school year ending, high school athletes are getting into 7on7 season.

Chapel Hill will be hosting a state qualifying tournament on May 21 with two Division II teams qualifying for the state Championships later this summer in College Station. Pool play will get started at 9 a.m. with four pools being hosted at Chapel Hill High School,  Lindale High School, Arp High School and Tyler Legacy High School.

The two state qualifying games will take place at Chapel Hill H.S. starting at 12:30 p.m.

Pool A: Chapel Hill HS

Tyler Chapel Hill

Emory Rains

Pittsburg

Sulphur Springs

Pool B: Lindale HS

Lindale

Mt Vernon

Bullard

Tatum

Pool C: Arp HS

Henderson

Silsbee

Atlanta

Gladewater

Pool D: Tyler Legacy HS

Kilgore

Gilmer

Wills Point

Mexia

State Qualifying Round:

Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner

Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner

