East Texas squads battle at Chapel Hill 7on7 SQT this weekend
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - With the school year ending, high school athletes are getting into 7on7 season.
Chapel Hill will be hosting a state qualifying tournament on May 21 with two Division II teams qualifying for the state Championships later this summer in College Station. Pool play will get started at 9 a.m. with four pools being hosted at Chapel Hill High School, Lindale High School, Arp High School and Tyler Legacy High School.
The two state qualifying games will take place at Chapel Hill H.S. starting at 12:30 p.m.
Pool A: Chapel Hill HS
Tyler Chapel Hill
Emory Rains
Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs
Pool B: Lindale HS
Lindale
Mt Vernon
Bullard
Tatum
Pool C: Arp HS
Henderson
Silsbee
Atlanta
Gladewater
Pool D: Tyler Legacy HS
Kilgore
Gilmer
Wills Point
Mexia
State Qualifying Round:
Pool A Winner vs Pool B Winner
Pool C Winner vs Pool D Winner
