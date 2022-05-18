Friends not surprised by Marshall native’s act of heroism in California church shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native is being hailed as a hero for his efforts to stop the gunman in Sunday’s shooting at a California church.

Dr. John Cheng graduated from Marshall High School in 1987, where he was voted by classmates as the ‘most likely to succeed.’

John Cheng was voted 'most likely to succeed' by peers in his graduating class. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Marshall Junior High coach Sam Hammontree, a fellow member of the class of 1987, knew Cheng long before he was Dr. Cheng. The two first met in Marshall as kids in a church youth group.

“I know this is cliché, but they always talk about that person that lights everything up when they walk in a room. That’s how he was.”

After graduation, Cheng went on to attend both Texas Tech and Baylor University, where he became fast-friend with another East Texan.

“I met John at Baylor, where we were in the same fraternity, Kappa Omega Tau,” said James Runnels, who now lives in Harrison County. “I grew up in Atlanta, Texas and John grew up in Marshall, so we had a lot in common; Neely’s BBQ, Caddo Lake, and my grandparents lived here in Marshall.”

Even after moving to southern California, Cheng stayed in touch with his East Texas friends. They all got together a few years ago at a Marshall coffee shop - not knowing it would be their last time together.

Sam Hammontree, John Cheng, and James Runnels reunited at a Marshall coffee shop. (Courtesy photo)

Cheng was killed Sunday while tackling a man who opened fire during a church luncheon in southern California.

“It is known that Dr. Cheng charged the individual, the suspect, and attempted to disarm him which allowed other parishioners to then intercede, taking the suspect into custody,” said Orange County Sherriff Donald Barnes.

Cheng’s friends back home in East Texas said his heroic actions came as no surprise.

“A mutual friend sent me a screenshot of his (Cheng’s) cousin’s post on Facebook. It immediately hit me and I just couldn’t believe it,” Runnels said. “But knowing who John is, laying down his life for those people in that church did not surprise me one bit.”

Hammontree explained the emotions he went through after learning the news, saying they included sadness and anger.

“But then all of that would be replaced with, I don’t know how to explain it, but pride. Being proud of my classmate.”

Hammontree and Runnels said Cheng was well-trained in martial arts, and believe years of training helped prepare him for the moment he sacrificed his own life to save others.

“I think as believers, and as Christians, when we meet our maker someday and we enter those gates, the words we want to hear are, ‘well done, my good and faithful servant.’ And I think John heard those words,” Hammontree said.

