Longview museum joins program to give lower-income residents free admission

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Museum of Fine Arts has joined up with a nation-wide program that will allow those with low income into museums for free.

The program, called Museums for All, allows those who are receiving food assistance to have free access to museums across the country. Visitors show their SNAP benefits card and ID to get in to participating museums.

“And you can come in as many times as you want during normal business hours. Part of the museum’s initiative or goals is to be a community museum, a place for all people to be a part,” said LMFA Director Tiffany Jehorek.

The program went into effect last week at LMFA. There are over 850 museums across the country that are participating.

