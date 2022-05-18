Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
McAlister’s Deli opening in Nacogdoches

(The Saxton Group)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A McAlister’s Deli is planning to open in Nacogdoches this summer located at 2015 North St. across the street from the SFA campus near W. College St.

The restaurant will have a self-order kiosk and two community tables designed for study groups. This is only the second McAlister’s Deli with a self-serve kiosk.

The restaurant is the 86th McAlister’s Deli location and the sixth in the East Texas area.

The new Nacogdoches location plans to hire between 75 and 100 employees.

McAlister’s Deli was founded in 1989 and the chain is known for its sandwiches, baked potatoes, soups, salads, and desserts.

