Nearly 20% of deaths on Texas roadways are pedestrians, experts say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many parents envision the moment their children will move their graduation tassel from right to left to signify the completion of a college degree. Suzanne Beatty and her husband didn’t have that moment last week with their daughter Carly.

“She was an animal science major at Texas A&M, studying, hopefully, to get into the A&M vet school,” Beatty said.

We are looking to raise money to fund a scholarship in Carly's name and need your help. If you are interested in donating, please go to Carlysway.org. Posted by Carly's Way on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

In September 2019, Carly’s sophomore year and life were cut short while walking on Texas Avenue in College Station with friends.

“She was not on her electronic device and she was in a lit area but still following all those rules, she was hit by an intoxicated driver and killed,” Beatty said.

Cindy Kovar, the program manager of Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension’s Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives (BVIPC), said nearly 20% of Texas roadway fatalities in 2020 were pedestrians.

“In a car, we have our seatbelts, our airbags and our metal around us, but as a pedestrian, any person is not going to come anywhere near the weight of a vehicle when it makes contact with you,” Kovar said.

Pedestrian deaths increased 9% among all ages across Texas from 2019 to 2020, according to BVIPC. The organization also reported that in high-priority needs (HPN) counties, pedestrian fatalities increased as much as 333% from 2019 to 2020.

Kovar said pedestrian deaths and accidents are also on the rise in common places.

“We’re not walking on rural roads, we’re walking in neighborhoods and shopping centers and things like that,” Kovar said.

Beatty believes this is all the more reason to be as attentive and cautious as possible while as a pedestrian.

“Knowing last weekend that her friends graduated without her, and she is not able to fulfill her dreams is heartbreaking,” Beatty said.

The BVIPC is encouraging parents and guardians to focus on setting a good example while being pedestrians. Some safety tips include:

Always use sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

Always use crosswalks. Look left, then right, then left again before crossing.

Yield to vehicles.

Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

Walk to the right in crosswalks to allow others to pass on your left.

Look left and right before exiting a bus.

Be aware that parked cars or other obstacles can block your view of oncoming traffic.

Exit your car on the curb side of the street if possible.

For more tips on pedestrian safety, click here. You can also contact the BVIPC program manager Cindy Kovar at 979-321-5232 or cindy.kovar@ag.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.