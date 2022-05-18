Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Reward increased in search for convicted Sabine County murderer on the run

Reward increased in search for convicted murderer on the run from Sabine County
By Jeff Wright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family of a Sabine County woman murdered by her former boyfriend hope an increased reward will help bring her killer to justice.

A Facebook page run by Darci Bass, the mother of Livye Lewis, announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Edgar has reached $10,000.

Reward for MATTHEW EDGAR is at $10,000‼️‼️ #justiceforlivye

Posted by Justice for Livye Lewis on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A Sabine County jury convicted Edgar of murder in late January in connection with the death of Lewis. He has been at large since he failed to show up for his trial on Jan. 27.

A previous press release stated that the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has checked out sightings of Edgar in Jasper and Orange counties, but updates on the search have largely gone unmentioned. Investigators have said they believe Edgar is likely in Texas or Louisiana.

Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has said to call the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 787-2266 or call 911 if you encounter Edgar. He added that Sabine County residents should not try to contact or try to stop Edgar.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened

+ East Texas killer still on the run; here’s why Matthew Edgar was out on bond

+ Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana

+ Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant

+ Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

+ Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store

+ Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Sabine County

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
Police Lights
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder
Biden administration offers third round of free COVID-19 tests
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues

Latest News

Student Killed In Crash
Wills Point Student Killed In Crash
Jay Kleberg is running to be Texas' next land commissioner.
Democrat Jay Kleberg touts land, resource management experience in run for Texas Land Commissioner nomination
TRAVEL GALVESTON
Resurgent Galveston remains popular Texas travel destination
Reward increased in search for convicted murderer on the run
Reward increased in search for convicted murderer on the run from Sabine County