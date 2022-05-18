Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter suffers burn wounds after downburst causes sudden change in wildfire’s behavior

The “Coconut Fire” in Wilbarger County. (Photo: BC Emergency Management)
The “Coconut Fire” in Wilbarger County. (Photo: BC Emergency Management)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter suffered multiple burn wounds while working to contain the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger County.

It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 17.

The forest service said a thunderstorm developed near the fire area, causing erratic winds and a sudden change in the fire’s behavior.

“A downburst from the thunderstorm caused the fire to erupt, and impacted personnel working the fire,” the service said.

A firefighter suffered burns from radiant heat, was taken to a hospital for treatment, and released.

No other firefighters were injured.

“Our thoughts are with the injured firefighter, their family and friends as well as all personnel involved,” the forest service said.

The Coconut Fire is an estimated 9,000 acres and 30 percent contained.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Police Lights
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

Latest News

WAC-ASun alliance continuing to continue in 2022 football season
Baseball Regional quarterfinal pairings
Lorena shuts out Diboll in opening playoff series matchup
LV HIT AND RUN
Independent investigators search for suspect in Longview hit-and-run
Gap Hiring
Hundreds show up to GAP hiring event in Longview