Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! There are no surprises in the forecast for today as sunshine and warmth prevail once again. Highs this afternoon will top off in the lower to middle 90s with more sun than clouds in the sky. Similar conditions should be expected for Thursday and Friday as we wake up in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies, then warming into the middle 90s in the afternoon with skies clearing out. A few showers and storms will be possible Friday evening into Friday night, but coverage does not look to be great at this time. Storms will develop along a dryline to our west on Friday afternoon and could become severe for Central and North Texas during the second half of the day. By the time these storms even get close to East Texas, these storms should begin to weaken and fall apart, but a few could still bring some heavy rains and gusty winds at times, so please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates to the forecast. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout Saturday and Sunday as a cold front nears and eventually pushes through East Texas. This cold front will finally knock our afternoon highs from the 90s down into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week! Scattered rain chances will persist into next week as well, which is much appreciated as we continue to whittle away at our current drought conditions.

