Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the low 70s. Thursday, mostly sunny, highs in the mid 90s, and continued breeziness. Friday may be the most anticipated day of the forecast as it will be the first day of some welcome changes to our weather in East Texas. Friday will be much like the last handful of days, clouds in the morning, mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, highs in the 90s. Late in the day though, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop west of East Texas, and eventually make their way into our area by Friday night.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather, our main concern will be hail and wind with any severe storms that make it to East Texas. Activity should come to an end overnight into Saturday, but more rain is expected in this forecast. Rain chances will be with us every day starting Friday night through at least next Wednesday. While we are not expecting a washout and non-stop rain, as much as two inches may be possible in some parts of East Texas over the next seven days. As far as temperatures go, we’ll see highs drop into the “normal” range beginning Saturday, and staying in the 80s through the middle of next week. For those who’ve become tired of the early summer heat and dryness, we have some welcome changes on the way. Have a great evening.

