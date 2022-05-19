Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
Nacogdoches police asking public for help finding suspect in assault
WATCH: Woman punches, pulls hair of Nacogdoches store clerk
Police Lights
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Wildlife sanctuary announces death of 62-year-old chimpanzee Ladybird
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin’s Pines Theater set to re-open after completion of weather-related repairs
Lufkin's Pines Theater set to re-open after completion of weather-related repairs
President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total, complete...
Biden: Finland, Sweden have support to join NATO