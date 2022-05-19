Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Police Lights
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
WAC-ASun alliance continuing to continue in 2022 football season
Baseball Regional quarterfinal pairings
Lorena shuts out Diboll in opening playoff series matchup