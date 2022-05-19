Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey

By Gary Bass
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - There has been a Boss sighting in Polk County. No, that is not a reference to rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen.

A Corrigan family spotted Boss, a missing Capuchin monkey, near their home, which is about a mile from the Georgia-Pacific plant on May 13.

Joann Longoria said they were all out in the yard at the time. She added that her daughters were in the pool when her daughter’s mother-in-law said, “Look there. There’s that monkey.”

At the time, Boss was munching on a berry.

By the time Longoria and her families got to where Boss was, he had climbed up into a tree, she said.

“He wasn’t scared,” Longoria said.

Longoria said if they had known there was a reward, they would have tried to catch Boss.

“But we just thought we should call the police,” Longoria said. “I wouldn’t let anyone go near him.”

Helping Hands Helper Monkey
Helping Hands Helper Monkey(all use)

Boss escaped from his owner last week. The support animal got away from its owner at a Corrigan Dollar General store after she bought it some water. Store manager Lawrence Jolly saw the situation unfold.

“She came and bought the bottle and said this is for my pet monkey,” said Jolly. “And so she goes outside, she feeds the monkey. The monkey bit her and took off.”

Boss is a seven-month-old support animal currently in training. Jolly said Boss took off into the woods behind the store, still wearing a white diaper.

Last week, Corrigan Mayor Johnna Gibson told East Texas News that Polk County animal control officers are trying to recapture the monkey without harm.

“Polk County Animal Control has been looking and there’s a trap set with some bananas that will not harm the monkey,” Gibson said. “It is a live trap, so they are hoping the bananas will lure the monkey into the cage and they can catch it that way.”

It is legal to own a monkey in the state of Texas. The average range of price can be from about $4,000 to $7,000 to own one. Even so, the sight of a pet monkey escaping from its owner in a Dollar General parking lot is far from an everyday sight.

“I’ve seen it, it was a monkey with a diaper,” Jolly said. “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what happened.”

Previous stories: Missing capuchin monkey in Corrigan part of a smart breed, expert says

Police, animal control search for missing monkey in Corrigan area

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
Nacogdoches police asking public for help finding suspect in assault
WATCH: Woman punches, pulls hair of Nacogdoches store clerk
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of May 2022.
Reward increased in search for convicted Sabine County murderer on the run

Latest News

Corrigan family spots Boss the Monkey
Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey
WEBXTRA: Fuel prices may hinder some East Texans' summer travel plans
WEBXTRA: High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ travel plans
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
WATCH: Missing monkey sighting in Corrigan
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with founder of the Ken Chin Foundation just after he gave 14 guitars...
WEBXTRA: Ken Chin Foundation donates guitars to Longview school