First Alert: A shift in the weather pattern will bring us wetter weather and take an edge off the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another unseasonably hot May day in east Texas.

It will be a warm night under fair skies with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 70′s.

We will be in store for two more sunny, hot, and dry days before notable changes finally return to east Texas.

Once we get into Saturday night and Sunday morning, a slow-moving cold front will bring in some pockets of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the Piney Woods.

This frontal boundary will eventually stall out just to our south. However, with a shift in our weather pattern and multiple disturbances tracking over Texas next week, we will settle into a rather wet and unsettled weather pattern as some locally heavy rainfall will be likely, not just in east Texas, but across much of the state.

We will benefit from some timely and much-needed rainfall from Sunday through much of next week as we are looking at two-to-four inches of rainfall in the Piney Woods. If we can get these rainfall amounts from multiple events drawn out over three-to-five days, then we will certainly benefit from this wet weather and notable change in the weather pattern that is forthcoming.

The combination of better rain chances and added cloud cover will knock our highs back down to more seasonal norms. That means instead of topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s, we will go back to lower-to-middle 80′s, giving us a nice reprieve from the May hot stretch that has plagued us in recent weeks.

