Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue

Cynthia Ramos
Cynthia Ramos(Angelina County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A justice of the peace ordered the release of a Diboll woman who is accused of shooting a man early Wednesday.

Cynthia Zamora Ramos, 28, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was found shot several times, according to Diboll police.

Jail records show Ramos was released later Wednesday per a judge’s order.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Bill Ball said he ordered Ramos’ release because “the probable cause didn’t support the charge.”

Ball said the affidavit, which was filled out by Diboll police, did not mention serious bodily injury or enough details on injuries. He also said the affidavit did not mention if the victim had been hospitalized.

KTRE has requested the probable cause affidavit and reached out to Diboll police for comment.

