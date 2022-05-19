Lufkin’s Pines Theater set to re-open after completion of weather-related repairs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pines Theater will reopen in June following a temporary closure due to weather-related repairs.

The theater is expected to open its doors to the public by the third week of June, according to Lufkin’s Interim City Manager Kevin Gee.

“The contractors have given us a date of June 6 for repair completion, but then we will have at least a week-long cleanup before the theater is ready for guests,” Gee said.

The building, constructed in 1925, has been undergoing major roof repairs following a March thunderstorm that lashed Downtown Lufkin with large hail and damaging winds.

“The storm exposed weaknesses in the roof structure that required immediate repair, forcing us to close the building for several weeks,” Gee said. “Due to the height of the roof in the flyway, several weeks of planning and scaffolding construction had to occur before we could even assess the extent of the needed repairs.”

Thanks to a partnership with Angelina Arts Alliance, most of the scheduled events in the past two months have been moved to Temple Theater, according to City of Lufkin Convention Services Director Brant Lee.

“We just want to thank the Arts Alliance for their partnership,” Lee said. “Without them, many of these events would have been canceled. We appreciate the Arts Alliance’s dedication to delivering entertainment opportunities to our community.”

The Pines’ first post-repair show will occur on June 23 when acclaimed country singer Crystal Gayle graces the stage in a sold-out performance. Gayle, the younger sister of Loretta Lynn, is best known for her 1977 chart-topping hit “Don’t it Make my Brown Eyes Blue.”

