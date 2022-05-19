Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Lufkin’s Pines Theater set to re-open after completion of weather-related repairs

The Pines Theater will reopen in June following a temporary closure due to weather-related repairs.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pines Theater will reopen in June following a temporary closure due to weather-related repairs.

The theater is expected to open its doors to the public by the third week of June, according to Lufkin’s Interim City Manager Kevin Gee.

“The contractors have given us a date of June 6 for repair completion, but then we will have at least a week-long cleanup before the theater is ready for guests,” Gee said.

The building, constructed in 1925, has been undergoing major roof repairs following a March thunderstorm that lashed Downtown Lufkin with large hail and damaging winds.

“The storm exposed weaknesses in the roof structure that required immediate repair, forcing us to close the building for several weeks,” Gee said. “Due to the height of the roof in the flyway, several weeks of planning and scaffolding construction had to occur before we could even assess the extent of the needed repairs.”

Thanks to a partnership with Angelina Arts Alliance, most of the scheduled events in the past two months have been moved to Temple Theater, according to City of Lufkin Convention Services Director Brant Lee.

“We just want to thank the Arts Alliance for their partnership,” Lee said. “Without them, many of these events would have been canceled. We appreciate the Arts Alliance’s dedication to delivering entertainment opportunities to our community.”

The Pines’ first post-repair show will occur on June 23 when acclaimed country singer Crystal Gayle graces the stage in a sold-out performance. Gayle, the younger sister of Loretta Lynn, is best known for her 1977 chart-topping hit “Don’t it Make my Brown Eyes Blue.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
Nacogdoches police asking public for help finding suspect in assault
WATCH: Woman punches, pulls hair of Nacogdoches store clerk
Police Lights
Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

Latest News

Cynthia Ramos
Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue
Lufkin's Pines Theater set to re-open after completion of weather-related repairs
WAC-ASun alliance continuing to continue in 2022 football season
Baseball Regional quarterfinal pairings