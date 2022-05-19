East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s going to be another hot, humid day ahead. Temperatures this morning are starting in the 70s and will reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Expect south winds to gust up to 20 and 25 mph at times today. A few more clouds are expected tomorrow with a slight chance for rain. However, the chance for rain Friday will hold off until evening and overnight. A cold front arrives this weekend. It will be slow to move in and could hold off scattered thunderstorms until late in the day Saturday. Expect rain to last into Sunday morning. Then, another cold front on the way next week brings more chances for rain. This front looks to be a little stronger which could increase chances for heavy rainfall and possibly some stronger storms.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.