‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

