TDCJ prison bus breaks down in Bryan

The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.(Photo by KBTX's Conner Beene)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A TDCJ bus parked alongside Highway 6 in Bryan Thursday afternoon had some residents and drivers in the area concerned, but state prison officials tell KBTX it was only a mechanical issue.

The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.

Eventually, a second bus showed up to pick up inmates who were on the broken-down bus.

A spokesman for TDCJ said there was a broken fan belt on the bus.

Bryan police were on standby along the highway as the inmates were put onto the new bus.

