TDCJ still believes Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County on day eight of search

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Capital murderer Gonzalo Lopez remains on the run in Leon County, now for a full week. There are still no confirmed sightings of Lopez or any evidence to indicate he escaped this area, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Highway 7 still remains closed to through traffic.

In new information from TDCJ, they discovered there was no other suspicious activity during the time Lopez was being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

Corrections officials determined he escaped his restraints and somehow was also able to cut through a metal barrier door to attack the driver.

Other than that activity, they have no reason to think he hitched a ride or stole a vehicle after the escape. They are also making provisions for bad weather possibly coming this weekend.

”The department is making contingencies of getting rain gear for our officers, making sure everyone is well protected with the severe weather coming in. So we will not call off this search because of bad weather. We will continue looking for him, we will just make the proper plans to get ready for it,” said Robert Hurst, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

There is still a lot of fear and frustration from residents in Leon County, but County Judge Byron Ryder says he links the escaped inmate is still in the area.

”I’m kind of with all the law enforcement, I still think he’s here. I think he’s maybe hoping to wait them out where they think he’s not here and they’ll leave. But I do think he’s here. They’ve had a big effort. There are probably 400 to 500 people that are representing five or six different agencies and they’re working hard,” said Ryder.

The reward for Gonzalo Lopez remains at $50,000. He’s an Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and last seen wearing his white prison uniform.

Day 8 of the escaped prisoner manhunt. I have reports throughout the day from Centerville as law enforcement continues their search for Gonzalo Lopez. @hfallskbtx @KBTXKarla @KBTXRusty @joshgorbutt @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/AR8pXG9F7z — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 19, 2022

