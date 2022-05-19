Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Get ready for another sunny and toasty day today as highs climb into the lower to middle 90s once again. Cloud cover will increase overnight and our Friday will start off muggy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Just like over the past several days, any clouds in the morning will quickly disperse, leading to a sunny and hot afternoon for Friday. A few showers and storms will be possible Friday evening into Friday night, but coverage does not look to be great at this time. Storms will develop along a dryline to our west on Friday afternoon and could become severe for Central and North Texas during the second half of the day. By the time these storms even get close to East Texas, these storms should begin to weaken and fall apart, but a few could still bring some heavy rains and gusty winds at times, so please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates to the forecast. Better chances for storms arrives on Saturday as our next cold front sets up to move into the area. A few pop up thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon, but coverage for showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms will increase Saturday evening into Saturday night as the cold front begins to move through East Texas. Rain could persist into the first half of Sunday before skies partially dry out into the afternoon, with just limited chances at showers and maybe an afternoon thundershower. An upper-level disturbance to our northwest keeps East Texas in an active weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the first half of next week, keeping temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

