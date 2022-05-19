WEBXTRA: High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ travel plans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - AAA Texas confirms that the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is at a record $4.29.

That price is the highest average ever recorded by AAA for the state, is 19 cents more than on this day last week, and $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Summer is usually the peak travel season, but these prices could have East Texans reconsidering any lengthy vacation trips. However, AAA says travel could be up substantially. The statewide average continues to hit record highs as crude oil inched up to $115 a barrel earlier this week. U.S. demand increased week-to-week while regional supplies dipped.

The all-time high prices come as 3.2 million Texans plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. He says travelers can use the AAA gas cost calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip.

