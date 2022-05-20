Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his mother who had her parental rights severed by the court.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Brixton Sisk. He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said around 2:40 p.m., a woman, later identified as Danielle Banzet, entered Rosehill Elementary School’s daycare posing as a social worker. She gained access to Sisk and exited the school.

Banzet has been described as a 31-year-old woman who stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long red and white dress with glasses and has long blond hair, however, it was dyed after her driver’s license picture was taken.

The pair was seen entering a black Suburban with an unknown male driver leaving the school. The vehicle had a paper 30-day tag. Authorities reported just after 7 p.m. that the group had switched to a gray 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate number 461NWF.

Banzet has been identified as Sisk’s mother who had her parental rights severed by the court.

Before the abduction, Banzet had been accused of threats of violence which indicate Sisk is in immediate danger.

Sisk was last seen at the school located at 409 E School St. in Rose Hill.

If anyone sees Sisk or Banzet, or the suspect’s vehicle, they should call 911 or the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.