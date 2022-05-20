American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to hold free concert in Tyler

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fresh off his competitive run for the top spot on American Idol, Tyler’s Fritz Hager III will perform live next week in Tyler.

Hager made it into the top five, but was eliminated after last Sunday’s vote. However, Hager will soon return to his hometown and make his first performance since going on the show when he holds a concert at True Vine Brewing Company. Admission to the event is free, however limited VIP tables are available for reservation at $300 each. The concert begins Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. with an opening act.

TrueVine Brewing Company is located 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.

