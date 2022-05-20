Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Experts urge caution to protect pets after East Texas bobcat sighting

A Tyler veterinarian explains what you can do to protect your pets when predatory animals such...
A Tyler veterinarian explains what you can do to protect your pets when predatory animals such as bobcats are seen in your neighborhood.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bobcat was sighted inside the City of Tyler recently, and animal experts are reminding people to use caution in order to protect themselves and their pets.

Nicholas Pet Haven posted about the bobcat sighting off South Broadway. They reminded people that these wild animals are out there and to protect their small pets.

East Texas is home to a number of predators including bobcats, mountain lions, and foxes. While these animals don’t typically attack unless threatened, they would see a small animal such as a dog or cat as food.

“If you see one, or you heard of a reporting in your neighborhood, you need to keep your small animals up for a couple of days; they’ll move on,” veterinarian at Spence & White Veterinary Hospital, Gary Spence said. “If they don’t find food, they’ll move on. If they find food, they’re going to stick around.”

The reason these wild animals are coming into town is because their habitat - the woods around East Texas - are being cleared and burned as the area continues to develop. This causes the predatory animals to come into town looking for food because they are hungry.

Dr. Spence says if you see several sightings of these animals in the same area over a few days, then you will likely see several of the small pets go missing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of...
Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident
Nacogdoches police asking public for help finding suspect in assault
WATCH: Woman punches, pulls hair of Nacogdoches store clerk
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of May 2022.
Reward increased in search for convicted Sabine County murderer on the run

Latest News

School Choice For All
School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question
'Not cutting you any slack' Judge chastises Smith County constable in hearing
Gas Prices Report
High fuel prices may affect East Texans’ summer travel plans
Smith County officials release name of man who died in fire
Family distraught after losing son in Noonday fire Wednesday