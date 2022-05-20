Experts urge caution to protect pets after East Texas bobcat sighting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bobcat was sighted inside the City of Tyler recently, and animal experts are reminding people to use caution in order to protect themselves and their pets.

Nicholas Pet Haven posted about the bobcat sighting off South Broadway. They reminded people that these wild animals are out there and to protect their small pets.

East Texas is home to a number of predators including bobcats, mountain lions, and foxes. While these animals don’t typically attack unless threatened, they would see a small animal such as a dog or cat as food.

“If you see one, or you heard of a reporting in your neighborhood, you need to keep your small animals up for a couple of days; they’ll move on,” veterinarian at Spence & White Veterinary Hospital, Gary Spence said. “If they don’t find food, they’ll move on. If they find food, they’re going to stick around.”

The reason these wild animals are coming into town is because their habitat - the woods around East Texas - are being cleared and burned as the area continues to develop. This causes the predatory animals to come into town looking for food because they are hungry.

Dr. Spence says if you see several sightings of these animals in the same area over a few days, then you will likely see several of the small pets go missing.

