First Alert: Rain and storm chances ramp up this weekend as a cold front moves through east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our persistent run of hot and dry weather will come to an end this weekend as an approaching cold front will bring in better rain chances and a drop in the temperatures.

It will be a warm night with increasing clouds with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 70′s.

Saturday will remain hot and mainly dry and it will be the last day of this hot streak before rain and cooler temperatures embark on east Texas.

Once we get into Saturday evening and Saturday night, a slow-moving cold front will bring in a large thunderstorm complex into the Piney Woods.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather, mainly for areas along and north of the Highway 7 corridor. This includes Crockett, Alto, Mount Enterprise, and points north and west of there.

If any storms were to reach severe limits overnight Saturday, then the main threats would be 60 mph wind gusts and some quarter-size hail.

These storms may be loud and will contain some locally heavy rainfall, but the storm complex as a whole should be in a weakening mode as it dives southeast through the Piney Woods.

This frontal boundary will eventually stall out just to our south, doing very little for humidity relief on Sunday afternoon as we should see drier conditions under mostly cloudy skies.

However, with a shift in our weather pattern and multiple disturbances tracking over Texas next week, we will settle into a rather wet and unsettled weather pattern as some locally heavy rainfall will be likely, not just in east Texas, but across much of the state.

We will benefit from some timely and much-needed rainfall from Saturday night through much of next week as we are looking at three-to-four inches of rainfall in the Piney Woods.

The combination of better rain chances and added cloud cover will knock our highs back down to more seasonal norms. That means instead of topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s, we will go back to lower-to-middle 80′s, giving us a nice reprieve from the hot weather that has plagued us in recent weeks.

A second frontal passage will occur early on Thursday morning, which will end our rain chances as a ridge of high pressure builds back overhead, leading to the return of warm and dry weather as we head toward the Memorial Day Observance weekend.

