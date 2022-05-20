Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be another breezy and very warm to hot day as highs warm into the lower to middle 90s areawide. Southerly winds could gust upwards of 30 mph at times today, so a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening. A few storms will likely develop close to the DFW Metroplex later today and will attempt to move into our extreme northwestern counties by around 8/9PM, so please be aware of the potential for some heavy rainfall and gusty winds toward the end of the day, although coverage for these storms will be quite low. Better chances at showers and isolated strong to severe storms arrives later tomorrow, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed northern and western portions of East Texas under a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms after 5 PM Saturday. A cold front will be the trigger for widespread showers and storms to move into northern portions of East Texas by late Saturday evening and will increase in coverage Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Isolated events of damaging gusty winds, pocket change hail up to the size of quarters, and very heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Anyone with plans later in the day like graduation ceremonies or celebrations, should remain weather alert. Storm threats end early Sunday morning with only spotty rain chances throughout the rest of the day as afternoon temperatures trend much cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Likely rain chances remain in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week as an active weather pattern sets up over East Texas, with estimated rainfall totals ranging from 1.50″-3.50″ inches of rain possible for a good chunk of the area. A second cold front will sweep through East Texas later next Wednesday and will help clear out and dry out our skies for next Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs remain in the pleasant upper 70s to lower 80s.

