Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Huntington man dies in rollover wreck on FM 2109

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - A 77-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 2109 Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which happened at about 3:15 p.m. on FM 2109 near Forest Road.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jackie Grissett, of Huntington, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup west on FM 2109 when he went off the road to the right. Grissett then overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, and overturned.

An Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced Grissett dead at the scene.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Ramos
Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
Corrigan family spots Boss the missing monkey
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop

Latest News

Texas Police Lights
Woman found dead in Angelina County home after husband calls 911
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to hold free concert in Tyler
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler
American Idol finalist Fritz Hager III to give free concert in Tyler