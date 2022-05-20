Huntington man dies in rollover wreck on FM 2109

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - A 77-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 2109 Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which happened at about 3:15 p.m. on FM 2109 near Forest Road.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jackie Grissett, of Huntington, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup west on FM 2109 when he went off the road to the right. Grissett then overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, and overturned.

An Angelina County justice of the peace pronounced Grissett dead at the scene.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.