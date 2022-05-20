Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Jasper County woman killed in Orange County wreck

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Texas (KTRE) - A two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 87 involving a pickup and a motorcycle claimed the lives of a Buna woman and an Orange man early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred on SH 87 just north of SH 62 near Bridge City at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The preliminary crash report shows that William Wantuck, 46, was driving a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle north on SH 87 when a 2010 Dodge SUV driven by 32-year-old Harley Laughlin pulled out in front of him. The motorcycle struck the SUV.

An Orange County justice of the peace pronounced Wantuck dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Laughlin and one child passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Laughlin died at the hospital later that day, the press release stated.

Another child passenger in the Dodge SUV was not injured in the crash.

“This investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Ramos
Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
Corrigan family spots Boss the missing monkey

Latest News

Jeffery McCumber Jr. (Source: Polk County Criminal District Attorney Lee Hon Facebook page)
Polk County man gets 60 years for sexually assaulting child
Three Lufkin students have recently signed with college athletic programs.
A Tyler veterinarian explains what you can do to protect your pets when predatory animals such...
Experts urge owners to protect pets after East Texas bobcat sighting
An approval process must be completed before abandoned buildings can be demolished.
City of Lufkin approves proposed building demolitions