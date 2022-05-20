Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s breezy and warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s.  Expect a few clouds this morning to clear out by this afternoon.  South winds will be gusting up to 25 mph today with temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon.  By this evening, there will be a slight chance for a few thunderstorms to possibly move into northwestern counties of East Texas.  They will be weakening quickly as they move in and will fall apart by midnight.  Saturday looks to be breezy, hot and humid again.  The cold front won’t reach East Texas until the evening, which means the chance for rain will only be slight through the day but will become likely after sunset.  Rain could continue into Sunday morning before a break in the rainfall Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.  More showers and thunderstorms will be possible next week with a good, soaking rainfall for East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

