Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers

San Augustine senior Tycorion Porter is considered among the best when it comes to his running around the baseball diamond.
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine senior Tycorion Porter is considered among the best when it comes to his running around the baseball diamond.

Porter racked up 62 stolen bases this past season for the Wolves.  That averages out to 2 1/2 every game.

Porter leads the nation in stolen bases based on the teams that input stats on Maxpreps.

Porter is unsure of his athletic future, but he is set to go to Sam Houston State where he will major in business finance with the dream of one day being a CFO.

Click the video above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Ramos
Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
Corrigan family spots Boss the missing monkey

Latest News

San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers
Lufkin signings May 20
SIGNING DAY: Lufkin students participate in recent college signings
Alto Baseball pitcher Logan Rogers
Baseball Regional quarterfinal Scoreboard
Lovelady softball
Softball Regional semifinals scoreboard