WebXtra: San Augustine, Center track and field athletes hold signing day ceremonies
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) -Two deep East Texas track students have signed with universities.
San Augustine’s Charlisa Teagle will be heading to UT Tyler to join their cross country and track teams. Teagle qualified for the state cross country meet four straight years and for the state track meet three years. The only year she did not qualify was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early.
Center’s Aniyah Boykins will be joining the SFA Track and Field team in Nacogdoches. She will look to possibly compete in several events including, discus, shot put, weighted throw and hammer. At this year’s state meet in Austin she placed 5th in the 4A shot put and set a PR.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.