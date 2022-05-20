Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

WebXtra: San Augustine, Center track and field athletes hold signing day ceremonies

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) -Two deep East Texas track students have signed with universities.

Center's Aniyah Boykins will be joining the SFA Track and Field team in Nacogdoches.
Center's Aniyah Boykins will be joining the SFA Track and Field team in Nacogdoches.(Center ISD Athletics)

San Augustine’s Charlisa Teagle will be heading to UT Tyler to join their cross country and track teams. Teagle qualified for the state cross country meet four straight years and for the state track meet three years. The only year she did not qualify was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season early.

San Augustine's Charlisa Teagle will be heading to UT Tyler to join their cross country and...
San Augustine's Charlisa Teagle will be heading to UT Tyler to join their cross country and track teams.(KTRE)

Center’s Aniyah Boykins will be joining the SFA Track and Field team in Nacogdoches. She will look to possibly compete in several events including, discus, shot put, weighted throw and hammer. At this year’s state meet in Austin she placed 5th in the 4A shot put and set a PR.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Ramos
Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto
Boss got away from owner more than a week ago
Corrigan family spots Boss the missing monkey
Crime scene tape is placed around a Lufkin home connected with the investigation of a fatal...
3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death
D'Corian Haywood (pictured) and Albro remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 4 p.m....
2 alleged ‘Jaccboyworld’ gang members arrested during Lufkin traffic stop

Latest News

San Augustine's Charlisa Teagle will be heading to UT Tyler to join their cross country and...
WebXtra: San Augustine, Center track and field athletes hold signing day ceremonies
BREAKING: Huntington ISD set to resume baseball activities amid hazing allegations
State Championship coach taking over Huntington baseball program
Pictured is San Augustine senior Tycorion Porter. (Source: KTRE Staff)
San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers
San Augustine senior one of the top base stealers