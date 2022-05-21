3rd annual tractor show takes place in Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The 3rd Annual Tractors, Trucks, & Fun event took place in Kilgore Saturday.

Thirty-eight tractors, family fun, and unique games all attracted East Texans.

Blindfolded tractor races, tractor games, chainsaw carving, and other fun games took place today in the historic downtown district of Kilgore.

Harry Hamilton, the president of the East Texas Antique Tractor and Engine Club helps organize the tractor show every year.

“And they’re gonna have to go through a certain point when they think they get close to where they’re going to have to stop that tractor, but they’re blindfolded, so they don’t know where they’re at,” Hamilton said.

Contestants were challenged to drive the tractors 50 feet to the yellow-roped finish line while blindfolded.

Fred Gebhardt, the owner of Kilgore Mercantile & Music, is the founder of the tractor show.

“Downtown Kilgore is a Hallmark-type of town, a great place to hang out. We have a lot of merchants down here that people don’t know about,” Gebhardt said.

Howard Gibson is a Kilgore native who makes tractors for his family members.

“it’s just a hobby, and I enjoy doing it. It keeps me busy and out of trouble most of the time,” Gibson said.

Gibson is a survivor of prostate cancer.

Gibson dedicated a tractor in memory of his brother who passed away from bladder cancer.

Liam Sullivan had a chance to ride the tractors

“it was very cool and it was fun, “Sullivan said.

Attendees all had the chance to vote on the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the best tractor. The winner was granted a large trophy.

