48 states and 20,000 miles later Carry The Load is in Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the course of 20,000 miles and 48 states, “Carry The Load” is a non-profit organization that honors fallen men and women in our military and first responders by walking across the country.

While “Carry The Load” is based out of Dallas, groups start in different places all over the U-S, the group in Midland today started their journey back on April 28th in Seattle.

“It’s to bring awareness back to Memorial Day and honor our nation’s heroes, our first responders, and veterans that have fallen in the line of duty.” Leg Captain and Army Vet, Adam Calpo

For 10 years the organization has been doing this walk leading up to Memorial Day weekend, as they make their way across the United States, they provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

This isn’t the first time one veteran has carried the load, but every time is still important to him.

“To me, it’s just a remembrance, it allows me to reflect on the things I’ve done not only in my military career but the guys I lost, the friends I lost in combat and to pay respect to them, the family memories that go on without their loved ones around, it’s just a big remembrance for me.” air force veteran, Kevin Cluck

The struggle our veterans deal with is something only they know and something only they can relate to.

“It helped me push through a lot of that emotional pain. It’s helped me so incredibly much along with seeing these different locations and places. it makes me feel like you’re not the only one. it helped me remember exactly who it was that I’m walking for and exactly who it was I walked with at one point in time.” Calpo

The final stop will be in Dallas on Memorial Day where all groups that started in different places across the country will meet up to finish the walk.

The next stop for this group will be in San Antonio.

