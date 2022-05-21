Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Dental Society holds meeting about de-escalating active shooters

By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “The dental community was shocked by the tragedy that happened in mid-March,” said Caleb Rossall, endodontist and president of The East Texas Dental Society.

Rossall spoke on the importance of having this meeting.

“To help provide community backing and support for what members are going through and if at all possible to provide the skills and knowledge base that we learn here today to try to prevent something like this from ever striking our community again,” said Rossall.

Speakers addressed the audience on what precautions to take that could possibly save lives.

Licensed professional counselor Chris Legg spoke about different phrases that can be used to calm an upset patient or customer.

“‘Can you tell me about that?’ They’re going to tell you about the triggers that have happened and that can be further triggering, but you are trying to ally with them. ‘Can you tell me more about that? Can you give me some insight about that?’” said Legg to the group.

Licensed Professional Counselor, Chris Legg, speaks on how to de escalate an angry individual.
Licensed Professional Counselor, Chris Legg, speaks on how to de escalate an angry individual.(Sariah Bonds)

Sgt. Chuck Boyce with Tyler Police Department recommends the community start conversations in the workplace.

Boyce says having a plan about coming up with a pre-determined plan on the spot regarding how to take action in the case of an active shooter is crucial.

Culberson Boren, a pediatric dentist, spoke about what he took away from the meeting.

“To come up with a plan of what we would do or what would be done to where you are trained and ready to respond to an escalating situation like what happened at Affordable Dentures,” said Boren.

Dr. Blake Sinclair and Dr. Jack Burroughs may be gone but are not forgotten, the speakers noted.

