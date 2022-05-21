First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly sunny skies this morning will turn partly cloudy by this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the low 90s across East Texas. Most of the day is expected to be quite nice if you don’t mind the heat and breeze. This evening though, will bring some changes. Between 6 and 8pm we expect a line of storms to begin moving into East Texas, some of which could be strong to severe.

Futurecast (KLTV/KTRE)

The main threat with these storms will be wind, followed by a flooding risk where storms train over the same area. There is a possibility of hail, up to the size of quarters/1″, and a very low tornado threat as well. With there being graduation ceremonies and celebrations taking place today, please keep in mind that while the afternoon will be nice, you need to be weather alert this evening and overnight.

Storm Threats (KLTV/KTRE)

SPC Outlook (KLTV/KTRE)

The cold front driving these storms will move through East Texas by tomorrow, bringing welcome relief from the heat along with needed rain. Overnight we should drop into the low 60s and see highs tomorrow only in the mid 70s! Shower and storm activity is expected to continue into Sunday, but rain chances will dwindle through the day. Looking ahead, more rain and storms are expected by Monday night, continuing for Tuesday, Wednesday, and ending on Thursday. Up to 4″ of rain will be possible across East Texas over the next seven days, creating a flooding concern but also helping to alleviate drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.