Lindale becomes first East Texas squad to qualify for state 7on 7 championship tournament

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale 7on 7 team won a state-qualifying game over Sulphur Springs in the 7on 7 qualifying event at Chapel Hill High School Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles won 27-6. Kilgore lost for the second straight week in a qualifying game, this time to Silsbee, 24-13. Silsbee was a late addition to the tournament after Carthage pulled out due to the baseball playoffs.

Lindale will compete in the DII bracket at the state tournament in College Station from June 23 to 25.

